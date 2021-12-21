Leaving Mozilla

I’ve decided to leave Mozilla as an employee: my last day will be December 31st, 2021.

It’s hard to overstate the impact Mozilla has had on my life. In particular, I’m grateful for all the interactions I’ve had with the community: the opportunity to build technology for the public good with people around the world was unique and I’m really going to miss it.

Looking back over the past 10 years, I’m feeling pretty good about the impact I had through building better developer and data tooling: mozregression, Perfherder, Iodide and the Glean Dictionary stand out as particular highlights. Thanks to everyone who worked on those things with me! I am because we are.

Last Lecture

It’s become traditional in Data @ Mozilla for the person leaving to give a last lecture on their way out. I decided to give a talk on a specific area of focus for me over the last couple of years: documentation.

I’m not sure how comprehensible it will be to people outside of my particular context at Mozilla, but it seemed fitting to post it publically regardless.

I’m more convinced than ever that documentation is one of the keys to empowering people to make better decisions with data (no matter what their job title). I hope my efforts here have been helpful.

Joining the Community

After having spent a good chunk of energy on making it possible for people outside the Mozilla Corporation to contribute to our projects, I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like on the other side of the fence.

I’m not sure right now exactly how active I’ll be, but I plan on sticking around on Matrix and Bugzilla, at least a little bit. If there’s anything I can help you with, feel free to reach out!