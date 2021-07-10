10 years at Mozilla

Yesterday (July 11, 2021) was the 10 year anniversary of starting at the Mozilla Corporation. My life has changed a ton in those years: in that time I ended a marriage, changed the city in which I live two times, and took up religion. Mozilla has also changed pretty drastically in my time here, especially in the last year.

Yet somehow I’m still at it, for more or less for the same reasons that led me to accept my initial offer to join the A-team. The Internet has the immense potential to be a force for individual empowerment and yet more than ever, we see this technology used to consolidate unchecked power, spread misinformation, and generally exploit people. Mozilla is not perfect (no organization is: 10 years anywhere will teach you that), but it’s one of the few remaining counter-forces to these accelerating trends. While I’m currently taking a bit of a break to explore some stuff on my own, I am looking forward to getting back to work on the mission when I return in mid-August.